Former private security guards at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, who were dismissed following allegations of misconduct in 2017, protested outside the health facility on Wednesday.

Acting CEO of the hospital Dr Mathabo Mathebula said the employees returned on Wednesday and demanded to be reinstated.

She said, despite some tyres being set alight, hospital operations were not disrupted.

"It stopped as soon as it started... The police came and dispersed the protesters," she said.

Mathebula said the hospital was planning on getting a court interdict against the former security guards to prevent them from "coming back to do what they did today".