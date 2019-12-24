 

WATCH | Do you know this dancing truck driver? Traffic officials are looking for him

2019-12-24 13:10

Ntwaagae Seleka

National traffic officials are on the lookout for a dancing truck driver, who may have been a little too excited on the road while enjoying Maskandi music.

In a video clip which has gone viral, the unknown driver can be seen dancing in his seat, taking his hands off the steering wheel and lifting his feet off the pedals while the music plays loudly in the background.

If he is found, he is expected to be charged with reckless and negligent driving.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane has appealed to anyone who might know the driver to come forward.

"We are looking for him. He must come forward to account for his behaviour," Zwane said. 

"His behaviour is totally unacceptable and against the law. He is clearly disregarding the law and rules of the road.

"He is dancing to loud music and seen leaving his steering wheel, his feet are lifted in the air as he dances and [he] is not in control of the vehicle," said Zwane.

"We want to talk to him. We don't know who he is and where he is from. We are appealing to the public to help us identify him.

"This is what we are always preaching when we say motorists must behave properly on our roads. When we speak of irresponsible, we are talking about such people."

Zwane said the driver would have been unable to avoid an accident: "Imagine if other motorists wanted to alert him about a danger ahead, he was not going to hear that because of the loud music playing in the truck. Even if an animal was to quickly run ahead of his truck, he was not going to react on time."

Read more on:    crime
