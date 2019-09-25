WATCH | 'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro cop suspended after video goes viral

An EMPD traffic officer, who was filmed while allegedly intoxicated on duty, has been suspended. (Screenshot/@Abramjee on Twitter)

An Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) traffic officer, who was filmed while allegedly intoxicated on duty, has been suspended.

A tweet by Ekhurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina on Wednesday confirmed that the "drunk" metro officer and his supervisor had been suspended by police chief Major General Isaac Mapiyeye.

"I urge the public to give them space to conclude on this matter. Metro will give further details," Masina said in the tweet.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the metro officer sitting in an EMPD vehicle. Members of the public note that the officer is "drunk as hell" and that he had alcohol in the vehicle.



The officer, who appears disorientated, struggles to hand over his service pistol to another EMPD official.

The officer is eventually escorted from the scene by another official, who according to people in the video, refused to do a breathalyser test.

News24 is still in the process of verifying where and when the incident took place.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula also took to Twitter, calling the incident a shame and saying that the metro officer would be brought to book.