 

WATCH: Durban man fights off hijackers, escapes kidnapping attempt

2019-07-03 13:21

Kaveel Singh

A Durban man is lucky to have escaped unharmed after a group of men hijacked his car and tried to kidnap him.

Video footage of the incident was posted on Facebook on Tuesday after the unidentified man was attacked on Brighton Road in The Bluff, outside a small shopping complex.

In the video, the man can be seen having a cigarette when he is overpowered by four men. One appears to be armed.

After taking his car, the men attempt to bundle him into the vehicle.

But he put up a fight and eventually, the men let him go and drove off with his car.

WATCH: Armed robbers make off with booze, cash and jewellery at Pretoria pizza joint

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Brighton Beach police were investigating a case of carjacking.

"The complainant alleged that on Monday at 07:45, he was at his parked vehicle on the roadside when he was accosted by four unknown men. At gunpoint, they robbed him of his vehicle and sped off."

She said the vehicle was recovered the same day in Isipingo.

No arrests have been made.

