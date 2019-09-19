 

WATCH | Durban pupils throw desks, chairs in protest over deputy principal - MEC

2019-09-19 14:42

Kaveel Singh

Pupils at the Reunion Secondary School in Isipingo, Durban, disrupted classes, threw desks and chairs and protested after hearing that the deputy principal would take over management at the school, KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says.

Videos of the school pupils were posted on social media on Wednesday, showing many of them throwing chairs and desks in the corridors.

"They were not happy with recommendation with the employment of the deputy principal by the governing body department.

"Instead of dealing with those grievances, following all due processes, it is clear learners were incited to cause disruptions," he said.

Mshengu made the statement after the school had to be shut down on Wednesday when pupils went on a rampage, damaging property and refusing to continue with learning.

He said the situation was much calmer on Thursday.

"Today we managed to normalise the situation. The teaching and learning is taking place without any disruption.

"We will be following up with the grievances raised by some teachers insofar as the employment of the deputy principal of the school is concerned."


