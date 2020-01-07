 

WATCH | Eastern Cape mayor filmed in physical altercation with family

2020-01-07 20:47

Azarrah Karrim

Alfred Nzo Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu. (Nomampondo Plaatjie)

Alfred Nzo Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu. (Nomampondo Plaatjie)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The family of Alfred Nzo District Executive Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu has accused him of vandalising their family home and physically attacking family members, however, the mayor has opened a case of his own.

In a video posted on Twitter by Mehlomakhulu's nephew, Xola Mehlomakhulu, the mayor is seen wielding two large sticks amid a scuffle with another family member.

The family had since opened a case of grievous bodily harm with the police, according to Xola.

He said Mehlomakhulu had entered the family home in the Eastern Cape on Sunday "out of the blue" and started removing and breaking objects in the house.

"My uncle came in and just said he bought the ceilings in the house, so they started removing the ceiling, they removed the solar panel and just started vandalising the house," Xola added.


On Monday, Mehlomakhulu once again returned to the house.

"He took a stick and started hitting my uncle. The video was taken then."

Xola said once the executive mayor realised he was being filmed, he stole the phone and ran away.

He added the motive behind the altercation was unclear.

"He just came inside and started attacking them and said they were not welcome there … he has been terrorising my family," Xola said. 

'Mayor not there to fight with anyone'

The mayor's municipal spokesperson referred questions to family spokesperson Msawenkosi Mehlomakhulu who said the executive mayor was, in fact, not there to fight with anyone.

He added Mehlomakhulu was attacked and had to run away.

Both parties have opened cases with the police.

ANC regional secretary Vukile Mhlelembana said he could not comment on the video as he did not know the context behind it.

He added he had spoken to the executive mayor but had not yet spoken to the family.

"If that happened … we condemn it."

Mhlelembana added the provincial ANC would decide on a way forward once it had the full story.

Xola said the family had given up on the ANC taking any action as the issue had been going on for years.

Previously, the party had met with the family to act as a mediator.

Xola, however, said this was not enough.

"The family has just lost confidence in the ANC … we've been saying this needs more attention," he added.

Read more on:    anc  |  sixolile mehlomakhulu  |  assault  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South Africans in Iran, Iraq have not yet requested assistance, says Dirco

2020-01-07 20:35

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your IEB matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH | ICYMI: Cape Town Street Parade in 60 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 18:59 PM
Road name: Main Road Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 15:46 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Tuesday's results 11 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 