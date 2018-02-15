 

WATCH: EFF resorts to old tricks in Parliament as Ramaphosa is elected President

2018-02-15 15:56

Tshidi Madia

EFF leader Julius Malema (File, Netwerk24)

Cape Town - The EFF once again walked out of the National Assembly on Thursday - this time it wasn't to protest against now former president Jacob Zuma, but rather against the election of his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The political party was adamant that Parliament had made a mistake electing Ramaphosa as head of state and that it should have been debating on a motion to dissolve Parliament instead.

This was in light of damning findings by the Constitutional Court in December that Parliament had failed to hold Zuma to account after its ruling regarding non-security upgrades at his private Nkandla home.

On Tuesday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane sent a proposed draft resolution to Speaker Baleka Mbete for the National Assembly to be dissolved.

"The National Assembly similarly failed in its duties to uphold the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa," Maimane wrote.

The EFF, which agrees with the motion, raised a few points of order before Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng oversaw the election process in the House.

"We went inside the Assembly to receive the good news that the constitutional delinquent Zuma is no longer the president of South Africa as we promised when we came here, that Zuma will never finish his term of office," EFF leader Julius Malema said after he led his MPs out of the National Assembly.


He added that Parliament was continuing to conduct itself in a way that was at odds with the country's Constitution.

"We feel very strongly that Parliament should follow Zuma because it cannot be unacceptable when Zuma violates the Constitution and be acceptable when the Constitution is violated by Parliament," he said.

Malema said the party has asked its lawyers to look into the legalities.

ALSO READ: EFF leaves National Assembly ahead of election proceedings

"The day we were found wanting by the Constitutional Court, the following day Parliament should have been dissolved,” said Malema.

He did, however, say the EFF would attend Ramaphosa's maiden State of the Nation Address in a bid to engage his colleagues and convince them to see things from his political party's view.

Watch as Cyril Ramaphosa is sworn in as SA president
