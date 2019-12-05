WATCH | EFF's Floyd Shivambu in court for assault case

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday for assault.

Sporting a blue jacket, white shirt and earphones, the MP was captured strolling out of court on Thursday after the case was postponed to next year.

He is accused of choking Netwerk24 journalist Adrian de Kock in the Parliamentary precinct last year.

Advocate Ross McKernan, who represented Shivambu, said he was still waiting to receive video evidence and images of the incident.

The matter was postponed to January 28, 2020.

Shivambu was caught on video allegedly assaulting de Kock on March 20 last year.

At the time, the matter was also reported to Parliament's joint ethics committee.

