WATCH: EFF's Julius Malema tells crowd at Durban July after-party to 'go to your rooms and have sex'

It's not a rumour. He was also there. And he came with advice.

EFF leader Julius Malema urged a room full of people at a Vodacom Durban July after-party to go to their hotel rooms and have sex with their waiting partners.

This, after the police were called to one of the after-parties at the Durban July at Greyville Racecourse which had gone on past 02:00, SowetanLive reported.

READ MORE | Malema: Twitter is 'entirely divorced from reality'

The video, seen in a tweet sent out by a branch of the ANC Youth League, shows Malema in a grey suit, speaking into a microphone atop what seems to be an elevated platform, making the statements.

Malema, in a mixture of English and Sepedi, says: "They say sex in English is nice, but when it is said in our language, you are using vulgar language. That is self-hate. Stop self-hate. Sex is sex. Whether unyoba or ke sex, it's the same. Sex is sex in any language.

"Go to your rooms and have sex, take your alcohol with you. Your women are waiting for you, stop sleeping here," said Malema in Pedi.

Malema confirmed to the Sowetan he was at the venue but declined to comment on his remarks.