WATCH | Family takes body bag to Old Mutual branch over claims policy unhappiness

A family went to extreme lengths to settle a funeral policy claim when they took the purported body of a loved one in a body bag to an Old Mutual branch.

The company says the claim has been paid.

In a video that has gone viral on social media since Tuesday night, two women, thought to be family members, can be seen walking out the unnamed KwaZulu-Natal branch while carrying a body bag that appears to contain a corpse.

As they struggle to haul the bag to their vehicle, a man can be heard asking them why they brought the body along and if their policy was paid.

One of the women replies: "They just paid now. That's why we took the body in."

Responding to the video on Twitter, Old Mutual said it was "most unsettling" and that they were "sympathetic towards the family during this difficult time".

"We can confirm that the claim was paid. Due to the sensitive nature of this matter, we will continue engaging directly with the family."

The company assured customers that claims were "assessed on an individual basis and the incident at this branch, whilst isolated, is regrettable".

"While we make every attempt to settle claims as speedily as possible, this specific claim had to undergo further assessments. Old Mutual strives to pay claims speedily - 99% of funeral claims are paid within eight hours once all requirements are met."

News24 has reached out to Old Mutual for further comment and is awaiting their response to a series of questions.