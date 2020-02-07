 

WATCH | Federer, Nadal surprise fans with quick warm up on Grand Parade

2020-02-07 16:22
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday at the Grand Parade in Cape Town. (Jaco Marais)

Capetonians were treated on Friday to a quick surprise warm-up between tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the Grand Parade, ahead of their charity match at the Cape Town Stadium.

Dressed in shirts, jeans and sneakers, the men were cheered as they made their way onto a makeshift stage in front of the Cape Town City Hall, with Table Mountain in the background.

The two exchanged some casual shots while bystanders watched in awe and seagulls and pigeons flew overhead.

They also posed for selfies with fans.

From there, they made their way to the Cape Town Athletics Stadium to read a story to children from Hangberg Pre-Primary School in Hout Bay. Sport24 is at the stadium.

The two stars also played a quick game of "Simon Says" with the children.

Gates to the Match In Africa event open at 16:30. The doubles match between Federer/Bill Gates and Nadal/Trevor Noah is scheduled for 19:30.

The superstars will then play their singles match at 20:30.

For more, follow Sport24.

