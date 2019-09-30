WATCH: Fire blazes through Ekhuruleni informal settlement

A fire has broken out in an informal settlement near Kempton Park on Monday evening.



Several videos have been posted to social media that show several shacks engulfed in flames.

In one video, firefighters can be seen battling the blaze.

It is unknown what caused the fire, the extent of the damage and whether there are any injuries or casualties.

According to anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, hundreds of people have been left homeless.

A city hall has been set up for temporary housing, Kempton Express reports and The NG Church Bonaero Park is used as a dropoff point for necessities.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services were not immediately available for comment.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley