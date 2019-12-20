WATCH | Fists fly between angry motorists, PE cops investigating assault case

Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of assault after a road rage incident in Newtown Park on Sunday.

A video of the incident was posted on social media, which has been widely shared.

In the video, recorded by a nearby driver, a man is seen approaching a car and, as it drives away, he throws an unidentified object at it.

The driver of another car is then seen stepping out of his vehicle and approaching the man before repeatedly punching him until he falls to the ground.

It is unclear what led to the violent incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra van Rensburg told News24 the victim had sustained facial injuries.

She said detectives were working on a case of assault.

"At this stage the investigation is ongoing."



