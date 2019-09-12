WATCH | Former Bok James Dalton brawls with guard outside Cape Town restaurant

Former Springbok rugby hooker James Dalton in a fight with a security guard outside a Sea Point restaurant in Cape Town. (YouTube/News24)

Cellphone footage has emerged of former Springbok hooker James Dalton in a fight with a security guard outside a Sea Point restaurant in Cape Town. It's believed the incident occurred on Saturday night.

In the video, Avenue Response guards can be seen attempting to restrain the former Bok; he then gets into a scrap with another patron before Dalton and a guard fall to the ground.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute between Dalton and the patron began inside the venue and the scuffle spilt out onto the street.

They also claim it is the second such incident involving Dalton at the same venue in as many weeks.

Dalton, known as "Bullet", played for the Boks from 1994 to 2002. He was part of the 1995 World Cup winning squad, although he only played in a pool game against Canada, before he was suspended for the rest of the tournament.

Two of Dalton's teammates from 1995, wingers James Small and Chester Williams, have died - Small in July and Williams last week.

'It's all sorted. It's done.'

Dalton declined to comment on the video. When News24 approached him, he said the matter had been sorted out.

"It's over, it's done, it's nothing, it's all sorted. You can verify that. It's a storm in a teacup.

"There's no story but you guys like to embarrass celebrities even after they are dead.

"It's nothing. It's done," he added. He was referring to media reporting after Small's death. Writing in SA Rugby Mag after Small died, "Bullet" said Small, like himself, was a "misunderstood individual".

"Perhaps that's a nice way of putting it when we're guilty of silly behaviour – and while there will always be controversy surrounding him off the field, he was never a rebel in a team environment. He was a brilliant rugby player, an icon and somebody I considered a dear friend," he wrote.

James Dalton. (Photo: Jaco Marais)

Dalton threatened that he would take action if the video was published: "Decide if you want to do anything and if you do, I will come for you and I will come for you in your personal capacity."

An Avenue Response director said the matter had "been sorted out amicably". It's understood "there were charges, but the parties have met and it's all sorted now".

The security guard involved has not commented but is reportedly doing fine.

Dalton's run-ins with the law

Dalton has had numerous brushes with law enforcement over the years. In 2017, he was arrested in Sea Point and charged with assault, reckless or negligent driving, crimen injuria and resisting arrest. At the time, he said there was "something not lekker" about the arrest.

He also appeared in court in Pretoria several times.

In June 2010, it was reported that a charge of attempted murder involving his former wife Andrea was withdrawn in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court after they reached a settlement. Dalton was accused of trying to suffocate her in a bath in November 2007. He was also charged with assault.

In 2008, Dalton claimed R1.2m from then police minister Charles Nqakula for wrongful arrest.

That year, the Community Court in Hatfield, Pretoria, found him not guilty of firing a weapon in a public place and malicious damage to property. He was alleged to have fired shots at a car opposite Menlyn Park Shopping Centre.

In 2001, News24 reported that Dalton and his brother-in-law faced three charges of assault for allegedly attacking a Meyerton businessman and his family.

Dalton owns a telecoms company in Cape Town and has spent time working as a forwards coach at the Belhar Rugby Football Club in Cape Town.

The president of the club is alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen.