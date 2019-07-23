WATCH: Free State man drives car into KZN ocean on 'a dare'

A man drove his car into the ocean while holidaying on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. (Screenshot)

A man thought to be from the Free State drove his car into the ocean while holidaying on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.



Shelley Beach Ski-Boat Club secretary Brenda Johnson on Tuesday said she was in her office when the bizarre incident occurred.

"Somebody came running into my office and said there is a car in the bay. When I went to look, the car was floating and the man was standing there giving people the thumbs up, indicating he was not injured or in distress."

Johnson said that, when she checked the ski-clubs CCTV footage, she was shocked.

"When I checked our CCTV footage, I saw that he just drove into the ocean. What we heard later was that it was a dare. One of our tractor drivers pulled the vehicle out.

"Normally the only things that go into the ocean here are boats. To see a car go in, and to see it done deliberately, was strange. It was not very clever."



Johnson said the incident had attracted a crowd.

"It did brighten up the Monday afternoon, because it drew a huge crowd."

She said that paramedics and police had assisted the man, who was believed to be holidaying.

"I understand he has gone back to the Free State today."

