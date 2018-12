The Free State department of police, roads and transport has responded to a viral video of a traffic officer apparently caught sleeping on the job.

The video was taken on Saturday, December 1, along the N1 about 20km outside of Bloemfontein.

The officer can be seen sitting on the edge of his patrol car's boot while his partner is busy issuing a ticket to a motorist.

Speed measuring equipment can be seen next to the vehicle as the person taking the video moves around the officer, who does not seem to react to their movement.

Hillary Mophethe, spokesperson for the department, told News24 that the department was investigating the matter.

"We can confirm that the officer was not well and has been under medication for a condition that cannot be disclosed," she said.

"This treatment makes him drowsy, especially when it is hot like it was on Saturday."

Mophethe described the officer as a "very committed officer with a very good history of employment with the department".