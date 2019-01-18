WATCH: Full transcript of Bosasa video before state capture commission of inquiry

READ: Friday Briefing: Inside the Bosasa mafia

Andries van Tonder, former Bosasa chief financial officer – AVT



Gavin Watson, Bosasa chief executive officer – GW

Joe Gumede, Bosasa director, chairman, head of Bosasa Security – JG

Papa Leshabane, director and spokesperson – PL

After retrieving a large brown box from one safe, AVT makes his way through the headquarters of Bosasa in Krugersdorp. He enters another large vault in a separate office. The video shows Gavin Watson and Joe Gumede seated at a table. Some bundles of R100 notes can be seen on the table.

OVERVIEW: Agrizzi's testimony halted, #StateCaptureInquiry proceedings adjourned due to 'security situation'

AVT : Greets – good morning

GW & JG : Morning, morning

Inaudible as JG and GW speak. PL is also speaking on his cellphone while noises made by AVT opening the box drown out their voices.

JG : Stands up – In the meantime, can you sign off on this thing? Inaudible... It’s ten thousand. What I want to do, after that last robbery that we had, we are looking after the cargo there inaudible so I want to install panic buttons, it’s the only shortcoming now...from there to the police station, in case something happens. So that is just there for me just to secure that area.

GW : Joe you know I told Jacques he must get more involved in security, he mustn't sit on the sideline-

JG : No, no let me check on him now. Because I wanted to check on outstanding invoices. I spoke to him.

GW to AVT : Is it right, brother? (referring to cash AVT had packed out of the bag while he was speaking with J)

AVT : Let's check-

JG : I am coming back (as he walks out)

AVT : Two...four...heavy breathing, video shows Watson standing and watching

GW : It's right?

AVT : Two...That’s one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 (counting bundles of R100 notes)...and fifty. Let me just check...one, two, three, four, five...nee man

Sound of money stacks being put down hard on the table as G counts, both G and A laugh.

GW : That’s (inaudible) bloody monopoly money..jis.. (laughs)

AVT :Jiss-o (laughs)

AVT :Alright

GW :Must be a million

AVT : One, two, three, four-

GW : Four...multiply one, two, three, four, five – million. That's right?

AVT : (Counts again in Afrikaans). They still haven't given me that six thousand extra.

GW : Okay

AVT : But I'll follow up that today

Video pans to show stacks of R100 notes on the table, Watson counting the stacks again.

GW : One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10, brother! One million exactly.

AVT :Allright. Okay. That six thousand that they still owe us-

GW : Ja, here's your stuff Andries.

AVT : Thank you Gavin.

GW : Okay...

AVT : Thank you.

AVT : And then Patrick's...

GW : Ja, Patrick's...how much is Patrick?

AVT : 110, isn't it?

GW : Okay. What's going to happen here, Brian Biebuyck and Angelo will handle Patrick independently, okay? (Reference to Angelo Agrizzi and Brian Biebuyck, at the time a partner with law firm Hogan Lovells)

AVT : Okay.

GW : But you will go pay him every month, okay?

AVT : Okay.

GW : Okay.

AVT : Alright.

GW : So, if you can pay him every month-

AVT : Yes

GW : ...changes I think he agreed, Brian will handle him every month, then you go pay him every month.

AVT : Okay...okay.

GW : How much is it Andries?

AVT : One ten I think.

GW :One 10...one...10 (counts out the cash, hands it to AVT, not visible in the video)

GW : I just want you and I to have a quick meeting with Peet.. (reference to Peet Venter, former auditor for Bosasa)

AVT :Ja, alright. Ja, because Patrick phoned me that's why.

GW :Ja, ja okay.

AVT : Okay.

GW : Just go wait in your office, I will be with you now.

AVT : Ja, Peet is here.

GW : Is it? Okay.

Video ends.