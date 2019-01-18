 

WATCH: Full transcript of Bosasa video before state capture commission of inquiry

2019-01-18 07:20

Kyle Cowan

READ: Friday Briefing: Inside the Bosasa mafia

Andries van Tonder, former Bosasa chief financial officer – AVT

Gavin Watson, Bosasa chief executive officer – GW

Joe Gumede, Bosasa director, chairman, head of Bosasa Security – JG

Papa Leshabane, director and spokesperson – PL

After retrieving a large brown box from one safe, AVT makes his way through the headquarters of Bosasa in Krugersdorp. He enters another large vault in a separate office. The video shows Gavin Watson and Joe Gumede seated at a table. Some bundles of R100 notes can be seen on the table.

OVERVIEW: Agrizzi's testimony halted, #StateCaptureInquiry proceedings adjourned due to 'security situation'

 

AVT                        : Greets – good morning

GW & JG                 : Morning, morning

 

Inaudible as JG and GW speak. PL is also speaking on his cellphone while noises made by AVT opening the box drown out their voices.

JG                           : Stands up – In the meantime, can you sign off on this thing? Inaudible... It’s ten thousand. What I want to do, after that last robbery that we had, we are looking after the cargo there inaudible so I want to install panic buttons, it’s the only shortcoming now...from there to the police station, in case something happens. So that is just there for me just to secure that area.

GW                        : Joe you know I told Jacques he must get more involved in security, he mustn't sit on the sideline-

JG                           : No, no let me check on him now. Because I wanted to check on outstanding invoices. I spoke to him.

GW to AVT          : Is it right, brother? (referring to cash AVT had packed out of the bag while he was speaking with J)

AVT                        : Let's check-

JG                           : I am coming back (as he walks out)

AVT                        : Two...four...heavy breathing, video shows Watson standing and watching

GW                        : It's right?

AVT                        : Two...That’s one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 (counting bundles of R100 notes)...and fifty. Let me just check...one, two, three, four, five...nee man

Sound of money stacks being put down hard on the table as G counts, both G and A laugh.

GW                        : That’s (inaudible) bloody monopoly money..jis.. (laughs)

AVT                        :Jiss-o (laughs)

AVT                        :Alright

GW                        :Must be a million

AVT                        : One, two, three, four-

GW                        : Four...multiply one, two, three, four, five – million. That's right?

AVT                        : (Counts again in Afrikaans). They still haven't given me that six thousand extra.

GW                        : Okay

AVT                        : But I'll follow up that today

Video pans to show stacks of R100 notes on the table, Watson counting the stacks again.

GW                        : One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10, brother! One million exactly.

AVT                        :Allright. Okay. That six thousand that they still owe us-

GW                        : Ja, here's your stuff Andries.

AVT                        : Thank you Gavin.

GW                        : Okay...

AVT                        : Thank you.

AVT                        : And then Patrick's...

GW                        : Ja, Patrick's...how much is Patrick?

AVT                        : 110, isn't it?

GW                        : Okay. What's going to happen here, Brian Biebuyck and Angelo will handle Patrick independently, okay?  (Reference to Angelo Agrizzi and Brian Biebuyck, at the time a partner with law firm Hogan Lovells)

AVT                        : Okay.

GW                        : But you will go pay him every month, okay?

AVT                        : Okay.

GW                        : Okay.

AVT                        : Alright.

GW                        : So, if you can pay him every month-

AVT                        : Yes

GW                        : ...changes I think he agreed, Brian will handle him every month, then you go pay him every month.

AVT                        : Okay...okay.

GW                        : How much is it Andries?

AVT                        : One ten I think.

GW                        :One 10...one...10 (counts out the cash, hands it to AVT, not visible in the video)

GW                        : I just want you and I to have a quick meeting with Peet.. (reference to Peet Venter, former auditor for Bosasa)

AVT                        :Ja, alright. Ja, because Patrick phoned me that's why.

GW                        :Ja, ja okay.

AVT                        : Okay.

GW                        : Just go wait in your office, I will be with you now.

AVT                        : Ja, Peet is here.

GW                        : Is it? Okay.

Video ends.

Read more on:    bosasa  |  angelo agrizzi  |  state capture inquiry  |  state capture  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EXPOSED: Barry who? The Zambian man behind SA's 'Black Twitter CIC'

2019-01-18 06:08

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
LIVE ANALYSIS | #StateCaptureInquiry: Unpacking Agrizzi's testimony
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 16 January Lottery draw 2019-01-16 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 