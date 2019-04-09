WATCH: Launch of Ace Magashule book disrupted, pages ripped and thrown around

A group of protesters disrupt the launch of Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture, in Johannesburg. (Tim Schultz, Supplied)

A group of protesters disrupted the launch of Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture, in Johannesburg.

The small group gathered at the launch at Exclusive Books in Sandton City on Tuesday evening and chanted: "Ace!"

They apparently ripped apart some copies of the book and threw the pages around.

In videos which publisher Penguin Books SA posted on social media, the group can be seen dancing and singing as mall security guards clad in orange vests surround them.

It is understood that they refused to leave.

Earlier, News24 reported that the ANC Youth League in the Free State planned to burn copies of the book, which contains allegations that Magashule, the ANC's secretary general, led the province with an iron fist.

ANCYL Free State spokesperson Sello Pietersen announced they would set the books alight at Mangaung's dumping site on Monday.

Speaking to News24 shortly before the book launch started, Myburgh said the call for his books to be burnt was sad and unfortunate.

"It is unfortunate and sad that leaders would encourage people to do such a thing. If the allegations contained in the book are untrue, they must challenge them instead of instigating people to burn their copies. On the other hand, buying the book in large numbers will be a support in disguise," he said.

Protestors getting more worked up, shouting at customers and attendees at launch that they must “Go! Go! Why are you prosecuting Ace Magashule? They can’t call us (k-word) anymore, now they call us corrupt!” #AceMagashule #GangsterState @PLMyburgh pic.twitter.com/4TivfP40sS — Penguin Books SA (@PenguinBooksSA) April 9, 2019