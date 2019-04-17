WATCH: Getting drunk on hot cross buns? Authorities deny traffic cops' shocking claims in training video

South Africans are up in arms about their planned Easter festivities, after two Eastern Cape traffic officers claimed in a video that eating hot cross buns made in a supermarket will result in a raised breathalyser test reading that could get you in trouble.



The one officer from Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is seen doing a test before and after munching on the buns, which appears to show an increase in the breath alcohol content from zero to 0.21mg per 1 000ml.

However, according to municipality spokesperson Kupido Baron, the clip is only one part of a training video and citizens can safely enjoy all their non-alcoholic treats this weekend.

"There is no way you will be arrested for eating a hot cross bun."

Only one half of video shown

Warren Prins, Head of Traffic and Licensing, explained.

"A hot cross bun has raisins, sultanas and yeast that ferments when consumed. When a breathalyser test is done immediately after eating a bun, it will register a high alcohol level due to the effects of all these elements on the breath content," Prins said.

"However, when a test is taken a minute later, it will again register a reading of 0.00. The video on social media only shows the first part of a test to illustrate the variables officers must be aware of when testing citizens with a breathalyser apparatus."

Prins said the training video was intended to show the difference between a mouth and lung sample.

"The reading in the video, similar to a video taken in Australia previously, indicates a mouth sample and not a lung sample."

Motorists should not alarmed

He said the screening device used in the video detected an alcohol reading from the mouth as it is designed to pick up any small trace amounts of alcohol.

"For instance if you slosh alcohol in your mouth, it will register on the screening device, even if you did not ingest any of the alcohol. Motorists should therefore not be alarmed as the tests conducted by law enforcement officials must be done in line with law enforcement official prosecutorial guidelines which necessitates a blood sample.

"Please enjoy your hot cross buns and pickled fish but be mindful that we will be out in full force to deal with anyone transgressing our traffic laws this Easter Weekend."

