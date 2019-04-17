 

WATCH: Getting drunk on hot cross buns? Authorities deny traffic cops' shocking claims in training video

2019-04-17 13:45

Jenna Etheridge

South Africans are up in arms about their planned Easter festivities, after two Eastern Cape traffic officers claimed in a video that eating hot cross buns made in a supermarket will result in a raised breathalyser test reading that could get you in trouble.

The one officer from Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is seen doing a test before and after munching on the buns, which appears to show an increase in the breath alcohol content from zero to 0.21mg per 1 000ml.

However, according to municipality spokesperson Kupido Baron, the clip is only one part of a training video and citizens can safely enjoy all their non-alcoholic treats this weekend.

"There is no way you will be arrested for eating a hot cross bun."

Only one half of video shown

Warren Prins, Head of Traffic and Licensing, explained.

"A hot cross bun has raisins, sultanas and yeast that ferments when consumed. When a breathalyser test is done immediately after eating a bun, it will register a high alcohol level due to the effects of all these elements on the breath content," Prins said.

"However, when a test is taken a minute later, it will again register a reading of 0.00. The video on social media only shows the first part of a test to illustrate the variables officers must be aware of when testing citizens with a breathalyser apparatus."

Prins said the training video was intended to show the difference between a mouth and lung sample.

"The reading in the video, similar to a video taken in Australia previously, indicates a mouth sample and not a lung sample."

Motorists should not alarmed

He said the screening device used in the video detected an alcohol reading from the mouth as it is designed to pick up any small trace amounts of alcohol.

"For instance if you slosh alcohol in your mouth, it will register on the screening device, even if you did not ingest any of the alcohol. Motorists should therefore not be alarmed as the tests conducted by law enforcement officials must be done in line with law enforcement official prosecutorial guidelines which necessitates a blood sample.

"Please enjoy your hot cross buns and pickled fish but be mindful that we will be out in full force to deal with anyone transgressing our traffic laws this Easter Weekend."

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  social media  |  road safety
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATE: Ghoema CEO asks that Steve Hofmeyr video controversy not overshadow the work of other artists

55 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
6 people share Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-04-16 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 