Residents trying to salvage belongings from their homes which collapsed after an earthquake and tsunami hit Palu on Sulawesi island on September 29, 2018. (Muhammad Rifki/AFP)

Gift of the Givers is sending a team to Indonesia on Wednesday following a natural disaster that claimed the lives of more than a thousand people, the organisation said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the humanitarian organisation's Imtiaz Sooliman said the rescue teams, with "highly specialised equipment", accompanied by a number of medical personnel, would depart for Indonesia on Wednesday.

"If necessary, a larger medical contingent, also with specialised equipment, will follow a day or two later, dependent on the challenges presented by the 7.5 earthquake and resultant tsunami on the island of Sulawesi that struck on Friday, September 28," he said.

According to the Associated Press, the death toll has risen to 1 234. A powerful earthquake and tsunami rocked a central part of Indonesia last week.

Indonesian disaster agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Associated Press that the "communities of Sigi and Balaroa have not been counted yet, meaning the toll is likely to rise".

The Gift of the Givers is responding to a call from Indonesian President Joko Widodo for international assistance.

More than 10 nations and the European Union have reportedly pledged aid since Widodo’s appeal for assistance.

"Logistics, diplomacy, procurement of essential supplies - including water, food, fuel and medicine, transport, security and detailed updated information - is the current priority as we prepare for the departure of the teams from Gift of the Givers Logistics Centre in Bramley, Johannesburg," Sooliman said.