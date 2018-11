Here is a brief look at some of the top watched videos in the week that was.

Family taken hostage during hijacking - Police are looking for five suspects who hijacked and kidnapped a family of three - a couple and their child - in Constantia Kloof, West Rand



'Cruel, vengeful, vicious' - life sentences for Hannah Cornelius' murderers - The three men involved in the kidnapping, rape and murder of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius and the brutal attack on her friend Cheslin Marsh have received life sentences.



Siam Lee's mother cries as details of her daughter's murder emerge in court - Carmen Nans Lee, the mother of murdered sex worker Siam Lee, wept uncontrollably in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday when she heard details of how her daughter was killed.