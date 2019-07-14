 

WATCH: Giggling Zuma takes a jibe at detractors in Twitter video ahead of Zondo Inquiry

2019-07-14 15:53

Canny Maphanga

President Jacob Zuma. (Thuli Dlamini, Gallo Images, The Times, file)

Former president Jacob Zuma appears to be relatively unfazed ahead of his highly anticipated appearance before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday.

Zuma shared a video on his popular social media, twitter page where he mocks the famous "Zuma must fall" chant that went viral during a nationwide demonstration against him in 2016.

Jill Hallett, her sister Joan Swanepoel, and lifelong friend Debbie Breedt dubbed themselves the "Zuma must go" nanas after a video of them, taken during the nationwide marches against Zuma, became a sensation, News24 earlier reported.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Viral 'Zuma must go' grans celebrate his resignation with new song

The former president in a tweet captioned "I thought I should brighten up your day" shared a clip of him dancing and chanting "Zuma must go" while he giggles away.

Zuma appeared to be clearly tickled by the chant that went viral in his name.

The Zondo commission is preparing tight security for the venue in Parktown, when Zuma appears allowing only 200 people inside the building, News24 reported. 

"It has come to the attention of the commission that there may be large crowds of people who want to attend the hearings from Monday, July 15 to July 19," the commission noted in a statement.

Zuma has not clarified what he will place before the commission but he did tell the SABC that he would be present. This was after his son, Duduzane Zuma was acquitted in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of culpable homicide.

"Truthfully, I was called by the commission to come say my piece, so we will meet there," he said.

