WATCH | Go Bokke! Flags fly, the Four Fafs and schoolkids give their best 'Shosholoza'

South Africans woke to a morning of excitement and anticipation on Saturday as the nation rallies around the Springboks in their quest to become rugby world champions for the third time.

As the Springboks prepare to do battle with England in Japan, fans were readying their day at their respective viewing points, loading up the biltong and snacks, while street vendors sold their best merchandise at interchanges around the country.

A viral video posted on Friday shows Edgemead Primary School in Cape Town singing their heart outs, giving their best rendition of "Shosholoza!" which has been sent to the team in Japan.

"Goosebump moment at EPS! This video has been sent directly to a number of the Bokke Team! They have received it and conveyed their thanks!" a video on Facebook posted by the school said on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also met with Boks on Saturday to give them his message of support and "Vuma!"

At traffic interchanges in Cape Town, vendors were out in force selling their best Bok memorabilia.

And for breakfast, others had to make a stop at their local butchery to pick up the best cuts of biltong before they sold out.

Over in Japan, four supporters who made the news this week following an incorrect accusation by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi over their chosen memorabilia were preparing for a huge day ahead.

Dubbed the "Four Fafs", this time it was unmistakable who they supported and which flag they were donning: Team South Africa!

Some of the members of the "Faf squad" in Yokohama in Japan ahead of the Rugby World Cup final. (Supplied, Neels Swanepoel)

