 

WATCH | Go Bokke! Flags fly, the Four Fafs and schoolkids give their best 'Shosholoza'

2019-11-02 10:01
Some of the members of the "Faf squad" in Yokohama in Japan ahead of the Rugby World Cup Final. (Supplied, Neels Swanepoel)

Some of the members of the "Faf squad" in Yokohama in Japan ahead of the Rugby World Cup Final. (Supplied, Neels Swanepoel)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South Africans woke to a morning of excitement and anticipation on Saturday as the nation rallies around the Springboks in their quest to become rugby world champions for the third time.

As the Springboks prepare to do battle with England in Japan, fans were readying their day at their respective viewing points, loading up the biltong and snacks, while street vendors sold their best merchandise at interchanges around the country.

A viral video posted on Friday shows Edgemead Primary School in Cape Town singing their heart outs, giving their best rendition of "Shosholoza!" which has been sent to the team in Japan.

"Goosebump moment at EPS! This video has been sent directly to a number of the Bokke Team! They have received it and conveyed their thanks!" a video on Facebook posted by the school said on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also met with Boks on Saturday to give them his message of support and "Vuma!"

At traffic interchanges in Cape Town, vendors were out in force selling their best Bok memorabilia.

And for breakfast, others had to make a stop at their local butchery to pick up the best cuts of biltong before they sold out.

Over in Japan, four supporters who made the news this week following an incorrect accusation by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi over their chosen memorabilia were preparing for a huge day ahead.

Dubbed the "Four Fafs", this time it was unmistakable who they supported and which flag they were donning: Team South Africa!

The Four Fafs

Three of the "Four Fafs" and another supporter in Yokohama, Japan ahead of the Rugby World Cup final. (Supplied, Neels Swanepoel)

The Four Fafs

Some of the members of the "Faf squad" in Yokohama in Japan ahead of the Rugby World Cup final. (Supplied, Neels Swanepoel)

You can follow all the latest in build-up as well as the match on Sport24's Live Update.

- Compiled by Paul Herman

Read more on:    japan  |  rwc 2019  |  springbok
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Motorist rescued after vehicle gets stuck in flash flood in Centurion

2019-11-02 09:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Ssssurprise! 3.3m pregnant python rescued from KZN river
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Claremont 06:19 AM
Road name: Main Road

Dunoon 20:07 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners in Friday's draw 2019-11-01 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 