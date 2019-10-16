WATCH: 'Go shout at your f****n mother. Get out!' - Eastgate nail salon owner gives staffer the hairdryer treatment

A video showing a nail salon owner at Eastgate Shopping Centre having an altercation with an employee has gone viral on social media.

The owner is seen confronting her employees inside her store. She then walks toward the salon's door, shouting at one employee who looks like she had just arrived from somewhere else.

She asks the employee where she has been, and when the employee replies that she was in the toilet, the owner asks: "Toilet for f***n 20 minutes? And there are only two people here."

She then orders the employee to get inside the shop and closes the door.

At this point, she then directs everyone inside to stop whatever they are doing.

In another clip, the owner asks the staffer who she thinks she is for talking back to her.

"How dare you speak with me like that, get out?" she shouts.

"Go shout at your f***n mother. F***k off man," she says as the staffer tries to stand her ground.

During the altercation, the owner is seen pushing the employee as she scolds her.

The shopping centre's marketing manager, Alana Hoskin, told News24 they were aware of the viral videos, adding that they do not condone the behaviour shown in the clips.

"[The behaviour in the video] does not form part of our values as a brand and we have engaged the tenant. The store has been closed until further notice," Hoskin said.

She added it was unclear at this stage when the incident took place, although there were reports that the clips were taken over some time and edited.

Hoskin said no steps have been taken yet as they were still waiting to gather all the facts about the incident.