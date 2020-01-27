WATCH | Gogo and baby mowed down in hit-and-run incident

Shocking CCTV footage of an elderly woman and a baby who were knocked over in a hit-and-run incident, has been circulating widely on social media since the weekend.

In the video, a VW passenger vehicle can be seen turning left toward a sidewalk where the woman is seemingly exiting a shop with a baby tied to her back. The car then rams into her and the child, pinning them against a wall.

Two passengers exit the car from the left and walk away from the vehicle. The driver then gets out and the car rolls back. The driver rushes back to pull up the handbrake.

Another person then gets out and passers-by attend to the injured woman and child. One of the occupants, a man, inspects the damage to the front of the vehicle. The driver and two passengers then get back into the car and drive off. People can be seen chasing after the car.

The incident took place in Ventersburg, 148 km north of Bloemfontein in the Free State on January 18.

Arrested

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Sam Makhele confirmed the incident to News24 and said the driver and owner of the vehicle were both arrested.

They will appear in court on Thursday.

"It is alleged that a vehicle drove over into the sidewalk in front of Rio Ridge Bottle Store, resulting in a collision and pressing the woman [against] the wall of the building while she was walking on foot on the pavement. The victim was taken to Katleho hospital for treatment and is reported to have been further transported to Pelonomi [Academic Hospital] due to the nature of her injuries," Makhele said.

Makhele could not provide an update on the woman's condition on Monday morning. The child sustained light injuries.

According to Makhele, the owner of the vehicle who allegedly drove away from the scene before the police arrived, handed himself over to the police and claimed to have been the driver during the incident.

"The 45-year-old owner was arrested, charged and released on warning."

However, Makhele said it has since emerged that a 19-year-old woman was allegedly driving the car. "She was traced and also charged."

"The names of the two accused... will be issued after their first appearance at court."

