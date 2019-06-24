 

WATCH: Golden Arrow bus torched in protest action in Cape Town

2019-06-24 11:14

Kamva Somdyala

Golden Arrow Bus Services in Cape Town was forced to redirect some of its buses early on Monday morning following an attack on one of its vehicles.

According to the company, one of the buses was torched during what is believed to be protest action in Philippi. As a result, Stock Road, between Govan Mbeki and Rochester roads, has been closed.

"A group of unknown perpetrators surrounded the bus and began pelting it with stones. The driver and passengers fled," Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said.

"The perpetrators then set the bus alight and it subsequently burnt out completely."

The cause of the attack is unknown, but it appears that it is related to protest action in the area, Beyer said.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the City's firefighting team attended the scene in Govan Mbeki Road, just before 07:50, where the bus had been set on fire.

"Three firefighting appliances and 12 members were dispatched," said Carelse. Upon arrival, according to Carelse, "it was found that in addition to the Golden Arrow bus, a truck was alight as well".

Fire and rescue services personnel were able to contain the fires. Golden Arrow has diverted services between Swartklip and New Eisleben roads as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported.


