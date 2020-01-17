WATCH | Gone with the wind! Capetonians hold on to street poles to save themselves from gusts

Cape Town residents were treated to wind of unspeakable proportions on Friday.



In the CBD, people could be seen clutching onto poles - be it by the force of the wind or intentionally, trying to stay safe.

One scooter driver forced himself and his vehicle on the pavement until it was safe for him to drive off.

Pedestrians came to the rescue of another scooter and his driver when it was almost blown away from the middle of the road.

The strong wind is being caused by a pressure gradient between a low- and high-pressure system.

"The tight pressure gradient between the high- and low-pressure systems along the coast is causing the high wind speed," South African Weather Service forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu told News24.

Flash back: Watch our video below taken in 2016:



The strong wind has also forced the closure of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, with reported gusts at the top of Table Mountain reaching more than 100km/h, Traveller24 reported.

In response, some residents have taken to Twitter to convey their thoughts on the wind, which is reportedly blowing at 30 to 40km/h and gusts of up to 60 to 70km/h.

Top tweets from 'Cape Town wind':