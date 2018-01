What To Read Next

Durban – A group of armed robbers have been caught on video robbing a Durban home, police said on Friday.

The attack, which occurred on Thursday afternoon, has prompted police to investigate a case of house robbery, spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

"A family was allegedly accosted by a group of armed males who robbed them of assorted jewellery and laptops at their home in Umhlatuzana. The suspects fled in their getaway vehicle," Mbhele said.

In the video, three men can be seen forcefully pushing the front gate of the home open while accomplices get out of a Discovery Land Rover.

The men then make a dash for the house. Mere seconds later, they exit and leave the home.

"A case of house robbery was opened at Bayview police station for investigation. No arrest has been made," Mbhele said.

