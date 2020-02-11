 

WATCH | Guard shot in face during cash-in-transit heist in Kempton Park

2020-02-11 14:20
The scene where a cash-in-transit van driver was shot in the face.

The scene where a cash-in-transit van driver was shot in the face. (ER24)

A security guard was shot in the face during a cash-in-transit robbery on Modderfontein Road in Kempton Park on Monday evening.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to the scene at 18:58.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a cash-in-transit vehicle came under heavy fire.

"When medics assessed the scene, they found that the driver had sustained critical injuries after being shot in the face."

According to Herbst, the guard managed to escape while being fired upon by an unknown number of assailants.

The 34-year-old man was treated on the scene before being airlifted to hospital. 

Colonel Brenda Muridili, national spokesperson for Saps, told New24 via a statement, that the van was ambushed by an "unknown number of suspects who forced the crew and driver to lie on the ground."

The gang of suspects are reported to have stopped the van at the corner of Bontebok Avenue and the R25 (P91) in Terenure .

The assailants who were travelling in three vehicles, were carrying rifles and handgun.

Muridili said the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money after the van was blown up.

She said no arrests have been made, however, a 72-hour activation plan to find the suspects had been implemented.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to call Crime Stop 08600 10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App," she said in a statement.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler and Nomvelo Chalumbira

