 

WATCH: Gunmen rob KZN service station of cash and cigarettes

2019-10-12 18:27

Nicole McCain

A screenshot of the robbery.

A screenshot of the robbery. (Twitter)

Police are on the hunt for three armed men who robbed a shop in Nseleni in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Thursday, at around 01:15, three armed men approached a woman working at the shop, robbing her of cash and cigarettes.

In the footage of the robbery, the three suspects can be seen searching cash register while the shop's employee lies on the floor.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala told News24 on Saturday.

The case is under investigation by Empangeni police officers.

