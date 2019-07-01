 

WATCH: 'Guys, stop!' staff yell as man beaten up in casualty ward at Joburg hospital

2019-07-01 20:10

News24 Correspondent

Gauteng police are waiting for the man who was assaulted inside the casualty ward of South Rand Hospital in Johannesburg to recover so that they can obtain a statement from him and begin the hunt for the perpetrators.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24, that until that happened, no arrests could be made.

The man was beaten up on Saturday night. 

In the video, three men are seen dragging and kicking the patient. As they beat him, one of them shouts in isiZulu: "The police must come!" 

As the group beats and drags the man, who seemed to have been injured and was lying on a bench in the ward, staff members are heard trying to stop them. 

READ MORE: Family of Martha Marais who was tied to hospital bench lay assault charges

"Guys, stop!" "Leave him!" the staff is heard saying. Two of the men then threaten them. 

As they leave the ward, one of them can be heard telling the staff members that he would shoot them. 

Blood is seen on the floor as people shout at them to get off the premises and leave the man alone. 

Another staff member is heard raising concerns that there are no security officials on site.

"This is so wrong, where are the police?"

"Now, they have given us their job," another staff member is heard saying. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  assault
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Legal Practice Council in appeal bid to halt Seth Nthai's return as advocate

2019-07-01 19:42

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Friday feels for one lucky player 2019-06-28 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 