WATCH: 'Guys, stop!' staff yell as man beaten up in casualty ward at Joburg hospital

Gauteng police are waiting for the man who was assaulted inside the casualty ward of South Rand Hospital in Johannesburg to recover so that they can obtain a statement from him and begin the hunt for the perpetrators.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24, that until that happened, no arrests could be made.

The man was beaten up on Saturday night.

In the video, three men are seen dragging and kicking the patient. As they beat him, one of them shouts in isiZulu: "The police must come!"

As the group beats and drags the man, who seemed to have been injured and was lying on a bench in the ward, staff members are heard trying to stop them.

"Guys, stop!" "Leave him!" the staff is heard saying. Two of the men then threaten them.

As they leave the ward, one of them can be heard telling the staff members that he would shoot them.

Blood is seen on the floor as people shout at them to get off the premises and leave the man alone.

Another staff member is heard raising concerns that there are no security officials on site.

"This is so wrong, where are the police?"

"Now, they have given us their job," another staff member is heard saying.