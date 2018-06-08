 

WATCH: Gwede Mantashe booed off stage at ANC's KZN conference

2018-06-08 22:26

Tshidi Madia in Richards Bay

Gwede Mantashe (File, Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, File)

Gwede Mantashe (File, Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Delegates at the KwaZulu-Natal ANC's provincial elective-conference-turned-consultative-conference booed the party's national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, and sang songs asking what former president Jacob Zuma had done. 

A drawn out stand-off took place at the University of Zululand as delegates refused repeated pleas to allow Mantashe to speak.

Mantashe was due to deliver a keynote address on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is currently at the G7 summit in Canada.

"If this is an ANC conference, I will speak," said Mantashe, who first pretended to dance and sing along to the songs being sung about him.

The conference was adjourned to Saturday shortly after Mantashe left the stage. 

Earlier, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg stopped the elective conference from going ahead.

The decision has angered several delegates, some of whom have threatened that there will be fighting if the elective conference didn't go ahead.

Journalists were ordered to leave the room, after numerous attempts to calm the crowd in the hall.

Provincial executive committee chairperson Sihle Zikalala had offered to hear them out, allowing delegates a chance to raise their views about both the cancelled conference and their objection to being addressed by their own national chairperson.

Mantashe, addressing Zikalala from the podium while the singing continued, said the delegates kept quite when the KZN leader spoke but sang when he tried to address them, creating an impression that there was a faction.

The leaders were in a meeting after the adjournment to discuss a way forward. 

Read more on:    anc  |  gwede mantashe

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A tiny force that will supercharge your retirement

2018-06-06 09:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Defiant Zuma issues stark warning to critics
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 18:16 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 16:51 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, June 8 2018-06-08 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 