 

WATCH | 'He told us he's proud of us' - kids at Red Cross Children's Hospital take Ramaphosa's message to heart

2019-07-20 10:04

Kamva Somdyala

Young patients at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Cape Town were delighted by the opportunity to see and interact with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Mandela Day, who told them that he was proud of their resilience.

Mandela Day, now in its 10th year, is celebrated on former president Nelson Mandela's birthday. Its launch in 2009 was defined as a call to action to individuals to make an impact in people's lives.

Ramaphosa was a guest on RX Radio, the hospital's radio station, anchored by the young patients at the hospital which offers a comprehensive range of specialist paediatric services.

  

Luzuko, one of the young radio presenters, spoke about how Ramaphosa had motivated them.

"He told us he's proud of us. He's proud of our resilience," Luzuko said after meeting the president. "He also told us that he's looking forward to seeing the work that we do and will continue doing."

Athule, another one of the radio presenters, said she was looking forward to what Ramaphosa would say about people living with disabilities.

Ramaphosa told the young patients to "never lose hope. Never think people do not care about your condition."

The radio station has brought life to the hospital, according to presenter Qaqamba, who hosts a motivational show on Saturday's between 12:00 and 13:00.

"Because the radio station plays on speakers around the hospital, it is able to reach a lot of the patients," Qaqamba said.

"We need to care for people living with disabilities and create opportunities for them to live and work," Ramaphosa said in his interview.

