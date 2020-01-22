WATCH | 'Heads will roll'- EFF offers free legal assistance to Enoch Mpianzi's family

Anto Mpianzi is comforted by family members during a site inspection at the Nyati Bush and River Break lodge near Brits in North West where her son’s body was found. (Chanté Schatz, News24)

The EFF has offered the services of three high-profile lawyers to the family of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi as they seek answers on the death of their son.

EFF leader Julius Malema announced the move on Wednesday morning during a visit to the family home in Malvern, Johannesburg, where he conveyed his condolences.

"Our support to the family does not in any way put any condition or impose ourselves to this family.

"We are genuinely here to support you and we are not in front, we are just behind you. We cannot say we are behind you and find ourselves in front of you. We are behind anything you want," Malema told the family during the visit.

The family reiterated the sequence of events which led to the discovery of their son's body last Friday.

Mpianzi died while attending a Parktown Boys' High School Grade 8 camp at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge near Brits in North West.

Free of charge

He was last seen when a makeshift raft he and other boys were on overturned on the Crocodile River, on the first day of the camp. They had built their own rafts and some boys, among them Enoch, fell off and scrambled to get back on.

The teen’s uncle, Sebastian Kodiemoka, broke down as he recalled to EFF members the moment they were called to identify Mpianzi's body.

Malema said the party had decided to offer its legal team to the family after it saw questions were raised on why the SAHRC was getting involved.

"We in the EFF have taken a decision to assemble a legal team which is yours. It's not the Human Rights [Commission]. No one can ask anything about it," he said.

The legal team includes advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Laurence Hodes and attorney Ian Levitt, and would be acting as the family's lawyers free of charge.

Malema said the legal team would do everything in its power to ensure that Mpianzi's death was not in vain.



