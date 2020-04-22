 

WATCH | Heavy police presence on R300 after attempted looting of Watergate Mall

2020-04-22 13:42

Jenni Evans

Video

More than 100 armed officers were on the scene on the R300 in Mitchells Plain after a suspected attempt to loot the Watergate Mall on Wednesday.

When News24 arrived on the scene, the large police presence was preparing to head off in the direction of Eastridge.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said two groups came at speed from either side of the mall.

"It was hectic," the witness said.

Police were called and the roads cordoned off.

The sound of sirens filled the air as various law enforcement agencies chased small groups of people into the nearby suburbs.

As police contained the situation, some officers then rushed off to Eastridge, where similar reports of attempted looting were coming through.

This is a developing story.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
