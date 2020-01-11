 

WATCH: Heavy rain causes flooding, flight delays in Dubai

2020-01-11 18:36
Passengers stand at a security gate of Dubai Airport. (Giuseppe Cacase, AFP)

Unusually heavy rain led to waterlogged streets and several delayed and cancelled flights in Dubai on Saturday.

The National reported that Dubai International Airport experienced disruptions. There were some diversions to Dubai World Central airport.

Commuters reported that they were stranded on the road for hours and residents were urged to use the metro rail network, it reported.

The Government of Dubai's media office said rainfall reached 150mm/hour for two-and-a-half hours, resulting in water ponds in some areas.

Gulf News also reported that lighting struck the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world.


Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

