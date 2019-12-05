WATCH: Heavy rains, flooding lash drought-stricken Upington

Despite heavy flooding, residents of Upington in the Northern Cape have welcomed the heavy rains on Thursday as the area is in the midst of a drought.
Residents took to social media, posting images and videos of the flooding in the town.
Upington resident Anson van Wyk told News24 that the storm was a
welcome sight and despite the flooding, people have been enjoying
themselves.
He added that in some areas the water had flooded to
above knee height and that shops in the town had also been flooded, but
for the most part people were happy that the drought-stricken area was
finally receiving some much-needed precipitation.
South African
Weather Service senior forecaster Jan Vermeulen said thunderstorms were
observed in parts of the Northern Cape, and that flash floods were
possible because of the intensity of the rain in the area.
He
added there is a 30% chance of further showers and thunderstorms in the
province on Friday, but that the upper trough system has been weakening
and would fizzle out by the weekend.