WATCH: Heavy rains, flooding lash drought-stricken Upington

Despite heavy flooding, residents of Upington in the Northern Cape have welcomed the heavy rains on Thursday as the area is in the midst of a drought.

Residents took to social media, posting images and videos of the flooding in the town.

Upington resident Anson van Wyk told News24 that the storm was a welcome sight and despite the flooding, people have been enjoying themselves.

He added that in some areas the water had flooded to above knee height and that shops in the town had also been flooded, but for the most part people were happy that the drought-stricken area was finally receiving some much-needed precipitation.

South African Weather Service senior forecaster Jan Vermeulen said thunderstorms were observed in parts of the Northern Cape, and that flash floods were possible because of the intensity of the rain in the area.

He added there is a 30% chance of further showers and thunderstorms in the province on Friday, but that the upper trough system has been weakening and would fizzle out by the weekend.