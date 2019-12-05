 

WATCH: Helicopter pilot dies after crashing in KZN

2019-12-05 13:57

Kaveel Singh

The wreck of the helicopter that crashed in Eshowe, KZN.

The wreck of the helicopter that crashed in Eshowe, KZN.

One person has been killed after a helicopter crashed in Eshowe, north of Durban on Thursday, paramedic services have said.

"Unfortunately, the pilot of the light aircraft sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on arrival by IPSS paramedics," IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

He said the pilot was believed to be crop spraying in his R44 helicopter when "it got into difficultly and allegedly struck power lines".

"Local community members pulled the pilot from the burning, despite them showing no signs of life."

