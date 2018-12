One of the officers who approached the Daveyton resident. (Screengrab)

WATCH: Quick-thinking motorist leaves hijackers empty-handed - The video, which was shared by anti-crime advocate Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter, shows a white Chevrolet sedan pulling up across the road from a vehicle pulling out of its driveway. Suspects are seen getting out of the Chevrolet and head toward the motorist.

WATCH: Durban metro cop loses her cool with motorist - A video of an altercation between a metro police officer and a motorist on Dr Pixley Kaseme Street in Durban has gone viral on social media.

WATCH: Durban woman found alive after hijacking, kidnapping drama - Following a frantic search, authorities have found a Durban woman who was hijacked and abducted in Morningside.

WATCH: Chinese national shot and wounded, cash stolen in Johannesburg - A Chinese national was apparently shot and wounded and cash was stolen out of his vehicle when several armed robbers pounced on his car south of Johannesburg.

WATCH: Police threaten to slap man for filming pulled over Lamborghini - A resident of Daveyton on the East Rand was threatened by Ekurhuleni metro police after he stopped to film footage of a green Lamborghini that had been pulled over by officers.

