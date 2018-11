Popular chicken outlet Nando's is by now known almost as well for its on-point advertisements as for its peri-peri chicken.

On Monday, it released its latest video titled "You People" and it is already causing a huge stir.

The ad contains a variety of hilarious scenes in which South Africans typically stereotype one another based on their appearance, accents, habits and tastes.

It even features a "black Adam Katzavelos" who seemingly can't pronounce the word 'beach' properly.

Nando's said in a statement that "You people" is a phrase often used by South Africans when describing people who are different to them.

"So, in the ad from M&C Saatchi Abel, Nando's highlights the ways in which South Africans typically stereotype one another and the hypocrisies that go with that.

"It's a phrase that goes hand in hand with an unconscious bias. It's used in jest, as a slight and even in outright confrontation — and many South Africans are likely to have used the phrase at one time or another. We've all been guilty, some more than others, of you-peopling us people. It's what makes you people all the same, Nonke!

"A year ago we reminded South Africans that we can fix our sh!t and this 'you-peopling' is something we can all fix," said Doug Place, Nando's chief marketing officer.

"If you're watching our ad and say 'I've done that' (hopefully with a guilty smile), then we've been successful at starting a crucial conversation — hopefully one that starts with 'us people'."

Watch the ad here.