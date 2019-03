WARNING: Please note that Hlaudi Motsoeneng speaks about Hlaudi Motsoeneng in the third person in this video.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Just saying those two words usually elicits laughter or sniggers, the rolling of eyes or astonished emojis, head shakes or disgust.

And the name of the self-described "intellectual acamedic (sic)" is back in the headlines once again.

In a video announcing the African Content Movement's manifesto launch set to take place on April 6 in KwaZulu-Natal, party president Motsoeneng extols his virtues and tells South Africans just what he will do for them if (and let's be honest, it's a big if) his party wins the May 8 national election.

Standing under a tree (why?) the former SABC chief operations officer promises an "action manifesto" that will see him bringing change to the country within six months of ascending to the Union Buildings.

Motsoeneng's video has drawn widespread reaction from many South Africans, with people sharing the video on WhatsApp groups and taking to social media to comment on his promises. The term "Hlaudi" was even trending on Twitter for several hours on Thursday morning. But most of the comments aren't too flattering, not that the ACM president is likely to care.

