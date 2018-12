Santa Claus slips and stumbles over the front of a NSRI boat. (Supplied)

A jolly Santa Claus managed to do what he does best at a beach in Cape Town this weekend, putting smiles on many children's faces in a rather unexpected fashion.

A video posted to NSRI's Twitter page on Saturday shows Father Christmas being transported to the beach on a boat, bringing gifts to beachgoers at Bakoven Beach in Cape Town.

Santa Claus greeted the expectant onlookers with his customary "Ho, ho, ho!" before attempting to disembark.

His "Ho's!" were then quickly followed by "Whoooooa!" as his custom-made North Pole boots slipped on the boat's bow, sending him tumbling over into the waves.

The skipper of the boat can be seen giggling to the camera, followed by gleeful laughter from the children on the shore.

Fortunately, Santa emerged unhurt, raising his arms in triumph after the humorous moment.

It was a good thing the National Sea Rescue Institute was around, as Santa got the best rescue attention he could have wanted in the shallow Bakoven waters.

No Santas were seriously hurt in the making of this video.

WATCH: