WATCH | 'I came from South Africa to move away from this' - woman slammed after video of her kneeling, crying at Hong Kong protests goes viral

A video of a South African woman being interviewed during the Hong Kong protests has gone viral after some Twitter users criticised her for being "entitled" and "ignorant".
AFP journalist Elaine Yu tweeted photos on Sunday of the unnamed woman kneeling in front of riot police, who had been firing tear gas at protesters, followed by a video of the woman crying while speaking to several media outlets.
In the video, the tearful woman said: "I came from South Africa to move away from this... I don’t want this. This is not the Hong Kong I’ve learnt to love."
When asked about how she felt about the actions of police, she replied: "There is a good and a bad to both protesters and police and I wish they would both just stop".
Protests that began in opposition to a controversial bill to allow extradition to mainland China have morphed into a broader movement calling for greater freedoms, including direct election of the city's chief executive.
Hong Kong police on Monday unveiled water cannon trucks as a new way to combat pro-democracy protesters, after tear gas and rubber bullets failed to stop more than two months of rallies, AFP reported.
The video ends with the woman saying that she would rather go back to South Africa if this is what she was going to be living with for the next few years.
The woman in the video has been criticised by South African Twitter users, mainly for what the users say is "entitlement" and "ignorance".
A few users came to her defence, saying they agreed with her.
Journalist Elaine Yu ended her report of the clashes with a tweet saying, "I’ve interviewed at least seven people at protests who started crying when they talked about how much they loved this place and why they are fighting for it. But this is the first time I’ve seen a white lady cry at the sight of street clashes."
GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.
KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.
- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter