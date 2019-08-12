WATCH | 'I came from South Africa to move away from this' - woman slammed after video of her kneeling, crying at Hong Kong protests goes viral

A video of a South African woman being interviewed during the Hong Kong protests has gone viral after some Twitter users criticised her for being "entitled" and "ignorant".

AFP journalist Elaine Yu tweeted photos on Sunday of the unnamed woman kneeling in front of riot police, who had been firing tear gas at protesters, followed by a video of the woman crying while speaking to several media outlets.

A woman knelt down in front of riot police who have been firing tear gas pic.twitter.com/VSyyIFNxt6 — Elaine Yu (@yuenok) August 11, 2019

In the video, the tearful woman said: "I came from South Africa to move away from this... I don’t want this. This is not the Hong Kong I’ve learnt to love."

When asked about how she felt about the actions of police, she replied: "There is a good and a bad to both protesters and police and I wish they would both just stop".

She said she lives in the area, and explained: "I came from South Africa to move away from this... I don’t want this. This is not the Hong Kong I’ve grown to love." pic.twitter.com/q8rO0Jxnbo — Elaine Yu (@yuenok) August 11, 2019

Protests that began in opposition to a controversial bill to allow extradition to mainland China have morphed into a broader movement calling for greater freedoms, including direct election of the city's chief executive.

Hong Kong police on Monday unveiled water cannon trucks as a new way to combat pro-democracy protesters, after tear gas and rubber bullets failed to stop more than two months of rallies, AFP reported.

The video ends with the woman saying that she would rather go back to South Africa if this is what she was going to be living with for the next few years.

The woman in the video has been criticised by South African Twitter users, mainly for what the users say is "entitlement" and "ignorance".

If she grew up in South Africa during the Apartheid Era, then she of all people should be aware that freedom isn't free. A price has to be paid somewhere. — Dr Albert Poon (@DrAlbertPoon) August 11, 2019 The entitlement is astounding ?????? I'm just glad the world can see what we have to deal with. How she took these protests and made them about herself is wild. Wow.

— Diamonds and Daisies (@Royal_T3a) August 12, 2019

Easy for her to say. She gets to leave and go home — Hong Kong Freedom (@hkfreedom88) August 11, 2019

Shem — Helen Zille (@helenzille) August 12, 2019

Escaping from the ANC torn South Africa and ending up in the CCP ruled Hong Kong. Next time, maybe she should do some research on the political climate before deciding to move somewhere else. — ????? (@desjacobins) August 11, 2019

There was nothing there about anyone else - just a straight minute of her centering herself in a struggle that has nothing to do with her. — Kelly T (@kelicoptercrash) August 12, 2019

A few users came to her defence, saying they agreed with her.

I agree with her completely... if only the govt would stop using the police as a solution to crack down on protesters and actually have dialogue with the people to negotiate the 5 demands would things actually progress.. — megacrobe (@megacrobe) August 11, 2019

I don't see anything wrong with that she said. Why attack her just for her skin color? She chose Hong Kong as her home for its peaceful environment. It's not like that anymore. — Ernest Chen (@chiancheng) August 12, 2019





Journalist Elaine Yu ended her report of the clashes with a tweet saying, "I’ve interviewed at least seven people at protests who started crying when they talked about how much they loved this place and why they are fighting for it. But this is the first time I’ve seen a white lady cry at the sight of street clashes."

