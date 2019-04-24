 

WATCH: 'I could hear my children screaming', recalls father who lost his children in Durban storm

2019-04-24 21:33

Thamsanqa Dlamini lost eight family members when his home was hit by a mudslide that that killed dozens and left scores displaced in Durban.  

He recalled that he first heard a loud bang before water suddenly came gushing into their home through the wall.

"I heard my children screaming from the bedroom," said Dlamini but when he rushed to help them but he was overpowered by the strong water currents before the wall collapsed.

"I remember hearing the screams of the children, neighbours tried to get us out but we couldn't save the children."

Read more on:    durban  |  floods
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Brian Molefe, third time unlucky, over Eskom pension payout appeal

2019-04-24 20:56

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Over R400 000 goes to one lucky Daily Lotto player 2019-04-24 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 