WATCH: 'I could hear my children screaming', recalls father who lost his children in Durban storm

Thamsanqa Dlamini lost eight family members when his home was hit by a mudslide that that killed dozens and left scores displaced in Durban.

He recalled that he first heard a loud bang before water suddenly came gushing into their home through the wall.

"I heard my children screaming from the bedroom," said Dlamini but when he rushed to help them but he was overpowered by the strong water currents before the wall collapsed.

"I remember hearing the screams of the children, neighbours tried to get us out but we couldn't save the children."