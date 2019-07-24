 

WATCH: 'I got you!' Would-be crowbar burglar caught in the act breaking into Cape Town home

2019-07-24 17:47

Tammy Petersen

(Screenshot)

A Strandfontein man bided his time as he watched a crowbar-carrying burglar attempt to force his way into his house, recording the neatly-dressed suspect calmly positioning his house break-in implement through a window.

The incident is understood to have taken place on Tuesday morning.

In the clip, the man records a white taxi pulling up outside the Strandfontein house. A passenger hops out of the vehicle and approaches the front door.

The person recording the incident then moves to another window with a clear view of the man at the door. The suspect appears to be trying to force the gate open with a crowbar.

The man inside the house whistles, before banging on the burglar bars and calling: "Hello! Ja, I got you. Got you!"

The would-be burglar looks into the camera as he runs back to the taxi, which reverses out of sight.

WATCH: Alleged show house burglary caught on camera

The man told TimesLive that he had become suspicious when the taxi without a front number plate pulled up outside his home and a passenger came to knock at his door. The vehicle had left and returned soon thereafter, prompting him to record what happened.

Sandy Schuter, chairperson of the Strandfontein community police forum, told News24 that the man took the video to the police to lodge a complaint, but "thereafter nothing happened".

"The wife of the victim is so afraid," she said, and did not want to speak of the incident.

No case was opened.

Strandfontein police commander Captain David Malong said he personally spoke to the man for 15 minutes in the charge office, where he was shown and sent the video clip.

Malong maintained that the man didn't mention wanting to lay a criminal charge or being denied the opportunity to lodge a complaint, as he alleged to TimesLive.

"We talked and he said he needed to leave, as he was going to work the night shift," Malong said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
