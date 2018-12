A security guard is expected to appear in court on Monday after a 61-year-old man was shot and killed during an altercation, Gauteng police said on Saturday.

Daniel Christoffel van Heerden from Meyerton in Gauteng was killed on Thursday just after 13:00, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said.

"He had an argument with a suspect who was arrested and while they were having an argument the suspect fired a shot and Mr van Heerdan died on scene," Dlamini said.

In the video which is circulating on social media, Van Heerden and the suspect are seen having a heated argument.

Van Heerden is seen taking the keys from the security guard's vehicle. He is heard saying he will call the police. It is unclear at this point, what transpired to lead up to this incident.

The suspect is then seen carrying what looks like a fiream. He follows Van Heerden to a vehicle and opens fire.

Van Heerden can be heard saying, "Shoot, I’m [going to] knock you out. Shoot my bakkie."

The suspect then replies and says: "You hijacked me."

Dlamini said the suspect will appear in the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Van Heerden's son, Chris who is the former International Boxing Organisation World Champion, tweeted that he lost a hero.