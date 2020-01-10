WATCH: 'I wish it was you who killed Senzo Meyiwa so that you can rot in jail' - Chicco Twala to his son in viral video

South African veteran musician and producer Chicco Twala did not mince his words while handing over his son, Longwe, to the Diepkloof police for theft on Wednesday.



Speaking to News24 on Friday, Twala confirmed the contents of a video, shared online by social justice activist Yusuf Abramjee, in which he can be heard hurling insults at his son as he sits in a chair at the police station.

"I always said it that I so wish it was you who killed Senzo Meyiwa so that you can rot in jail. I will never stand this sh*t. My name is destroyed. Everyone when they see Chicco Twala, they see a criminal, a drug lord all this shit. I worked hard for my name…" the outraged father is heard saying.

Twala said he had received a call informing him that Longwe had stolen a cellphone and that he had then looked for him and taken him to the police.

"He appeared in court and got R2 000 bail, but I opposed it and brought more charges against him because, to be honest with you, after the Senzo Meyiwa thing, I really got tired.

"I don't want my name being associated with an old man like him," the father told News24.

Twala stressed that his son's drug addiction and criminal activities were creating problems for him and that he was better off in jail hence he had opposed his son getting bail.

'He is just better off in jail'

He added that he also instructed his family members not to bail him out.

"He was actually on bail for stealing. He is just better off in jail," said Twala.

He said the video was not taken by him, but by someone else who was probably present at the police station when he handed Longwe over.

"They asked me if they can post the video and I said I don't care," Twala said when News24 asked how the video was leaked.

In the over one-minute-long clip, Twala also criticises Longwe for wearing an EFF T-shirt while allegedly carrying out the crime.

"You want [EFF leader] Julius Malema to actually harass me and say Chicco's son what what and all this shit. EFF doesn't stand for people who steal."

Diepkloof police station spokesperson Captain Phephi Matlou-Mteto confirmed that Longwe was handed over on January 8 when a case of theft was opened.

"I can confirm that he was arrested at Diepkloof police station on January 8. He stole a cellphone from a friend. I am not sure who handed him over to the police," Matlou-Mteto said.

She said Longwe had appeared in court on Thursday. "The cases will only return back to the investigating officer today in the afternoon," she said.