WATCH: ‘I’ll feel bad for the rest of my life’ – Marietjie Vosloo

YOU spoke to Marietjie Vosloo as she touched down in South Africa, after almost a year and a half behind bars in Mauritius.

The 34-year-old mom, from Springs in Gauteng, was desperate to be reunited with her son, whom she hasn’t seen since October 2016.

Marietjie, her husband Mike, their 11-year-old son and Mike’s daughter Mundolene, 17, had been on holiday on the island when Mundolene died.

She and Marietjie had been arguing on the first day of their stay at a luxury resort, and Marietjie struck her stepdaughter.

Mundolene died at the hotel hours later.

Marietjie was arrested that day on a charge of murder without intent to kill – the Mauritian equivalent of manslaughter.

However, after 17 months behind bars, Marietjie was found guilty on the “less serious charge” of assault, her lawyer told YOU.

She was sentenced to 15 months in jail, but because she had already served her time awaiting trial, she was released on Monday April, 2.

Along with seeing her son, now 13, Marietjie was also looking forward to a warm bath, a warm bed, a pillow and a home-cooked meal, she said.