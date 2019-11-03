 

WATCH | 'I'm so proud of you, mission accomplished' - Siya Kolisi's childhood mentor

2019-11-03 07:02

Kamva Somdyala

Siya Kolisi (Getty Images)

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's childhood mentor could not contain his pride as he described South Africa's emphatic Rugby World Cup victory as "mission accomplished".

Hundreds of fans gathered at Zwide Stadium to celebrate as their home town hero Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup on Saturday after the Springboks' 32-12 victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.

Whenever Kolisi made a tackle, or his name was mentioned, the crowd would cheer.

And Kolisi's childhood mentor, Eric Songwiqi, was also in attendance, and summed up the victory as "mission accomplished".

"Today is a great day. I'm so ecstatic about the Bok win … by the [way] it's something I expected," he told News24.

"Our team played very well. We were focused throughout the game," said Songwiqi.

Indeed, while the game swung one way and then the other with Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard and his counterpart, Owen Farrell, exchanging penalties, the Boks never really seemed to lose their hold on the match.

"To Siya, well done. The messages I have sent you … mission accomplished. You have made us proud. I am so proud of you," added Songwiqi.

Other supporters at the ground also expressed their pride.

"We are very happy, we are joyous, we are over the moon about today's win," said one man.

Another proud supporter said: "You know what, so much is happening in South Africa. But right now, the World Cup is coming back where it belongs. I can say nothing more. Thank you Siya, thank you Rassie! Bring it back home boys!"

- Video by Chante Schatz

