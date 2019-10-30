 

WATCH | In the driver's seat: Meet the men who are helping survivors of sexual violence reach safety

2019-10-30 05:12

Dylan Bush

In 2016 MSF did a household survey in Rustenburg in which they found that one out of every four women had been raped. They also found that only 5% of these women reported their rape to a healthcare professional, largely due to the long distances they have to walk in order to get help. 

The MSF Drivers for Change project is an all-male team who transport victims of sexual abuse to healthcare facilities where they receive the care they need.

This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

