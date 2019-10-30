WATCH | In the driver's seat: Meet the men who are helping survivors of sexual violence reach safety

In 2016 MSF did a household survey in Rustenburg in which they found that one out of every four women had been raped. They also found that only 5% of these women reported their rape to a healthcare professional, largely due to the long distances they have to walk in order to get help.

The MSF Drivers for Change project is an all-male team who transport victims of sexual abuse to healthcare facilities where they receive the care they need.

This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.









